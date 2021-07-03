"A" Wants You to Check out the Upcoming 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Cast

Currently, the Pretty Little Liars reboot does not have a release date, but the show is supposed to begin filming at Upriver Studios in New York later in summer 2021. The show will be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and the first two episodes will be directed by Lisa Soper (also Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumni).

While only two lead actresses have been announced so far, the show's premise hints that perhaps there will be a few adult characters that need casting in the future. Maybe fans will even see a few of the original Pretty Little Liars characters return to make cameo appearances as adults? The Gossip Girl reboot has confirmed a few classic characters will make cameos, so it's probably safe to say anything is possible!

It might seem too soon for a Pretty Little Liars reboot, but it sounds as though this version will be different enough from the original that an entirely different tone will bring new mysteries (and new horrors) to the town of Millwood. We'll have to wait and find out!

You can stream the original Pretty Little Liars now on HBO Max.