"A" Wants You to Check out the Upcoming 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Cast

"A" Wants You to Check out the Upcoming 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot CastBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 3 2021, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
In an age of endless teen show reboots, the new Pretty Little Liars is attempting to take the original show one step further with an updated horror twist. When Deadline announced the mystery series would be rebooted as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, many were curious about the cast and the premise of the show. Here's everything we know about the upcoming cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Actresses Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco will lead the 'Pretty Little Liars' reboot cast.
On July 2, 2021, Deadline announced the leading actresses for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The show will be a more modern, horror-centric reboot of the original Pretty Little Liars series that ran from 2010-2017. In addition to the lead actresses, Deadline released the first plot details for the show, which take inspiration from the original.
The premise so far details, "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own."
Actress Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Zombies 3, Lethal Weapon, K.C. Undercover) will play Tabby, "an aspiring director and horror movie buff." Her co-star, Maia Reficco, will play Noa, "a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention." Maia is currently working on Netflix film Strangers but previously starred in a production of Next to Normal as Natalie.
When is the 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' release date?
Currently, the Pretty Little Liars reboot does not have a release date, but the show is supposed to begin filming at Upriver Studios in New York later in summer 2021. The show will be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and the first two episodes will be directed by Lisa Soper (also Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumni).
While only two lead actresses have been announced so far, the show's premise hints that perhaps there will be a few adult characters that need casting in the future. Maybe fans will even see a few of the original Pretty Little Liars characters return to make cameo appearances as adults? The Gossip Girl reboot has confirmed a few classic characters will make cameos, so it's probably safe to say anything is possible!
It might seem too soon for a Pretty Little Liars reboot, but it sounds as though this version will be different enough from the original that an entirely different tone will bring new mysteries (and new horrors) to the town of Millwood. We'll have to wait and find out!
You can stream the original Pretty Little Liars now on HBO Max.