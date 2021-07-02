XOXO, Blair and Serena: The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Won't Feature Any of the Original Characters

For many millenials (and for Gen Zers who caught up on streamers), Gossip Girl was the top-tier teen drama series. Based on the set of Young Adult novels by Cecily Von Ziegesar, the original Gossip Girl series focused on a group of elite Upper East Side teens as they navigated love, friendship, and betrayal.

The show sparked the careers of Blake Lively, who played "It" girl Serena van Der Woodsen, Leighton Meester, who starred as fashion icon Blair Waldorf, and Penn Badgley, who was the Brooklyn outsider, Dan Humphrey.