Blake Lively Isn't the Only Famous Woman Penn Badgley Has Dated — Inside His Dating History

Penn Badgley is far from a lonely boy. Fans of Gossip Girl likely would have loved to date Dan Humphrey, but fans of You are probably all set not getting into a romantic relationship with Joe Goldberg. The actor has portrayed two totally different characters in his breakout roles, a Brooklyn writer whose girlfriend (and eventual wife) is "It girl" Serena Van der Woodsen, and an obsessive serial killer. But viewers can't help but wonder if Blake Lively is the only woman he's dated in real life. Scroll down for Penn's dating history!

What is Penn Badgley's dating history? We've decided to take a look into Penn's past dating history. First off, he dated his Gossip Girl co-star (and on-screen girlfriend!) Blake Lively (who is now happily married to actor Ryan Reynolds) from 2007 until 2010, although the beginning of their relationship was secretive. And so was their break up. "The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the Season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before," executive producer Joshua Safran previously told Vanity Fair.

Source: Getty Images

"They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don’t even know how they did it," he added. "They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show." Luckily for Upper Eastsiders, they managed to stay civil to finish out the final two years of Gossip Girl. "I remember there was one point where we were just afraid of how our personal lives overlapping our work life could be perceived by our bosses," Blake said.

"[But then] we were like, ‘Oh no, that’s exactly what they want.’ They wanted us all to date," she continued. "They wanted us all to wear the same clothes that we’re wearing on the show. They wanted that, because then it fed their whole narrative. People could buy into this world." After Penn's relationship with Blake came to an end, the actor moved on with another familiar Hollywood face... Zoë Kravitz. The two dated for two years, from 2011 until their 2013 split.

Source: Getty Images

And just like Penn's split from Blake, his breakup with Zoe was reportedly amicable as well. "It wasn't a sad breakup. It is all good between them," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They are at two different stages in their careers. They just didn't have time for each other."