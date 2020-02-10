Inside Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley's Modern Family

Despite Joe Goldberg's psychotic behavior on You , one of his character's most endearing traits is his soft spot for the children around him. In New York, it was his neighbor, Paco, and in Los Angeles, it's whip-smart Ellie , who Joe actively protects and keeps safe while he goes out and murders people.

It's a strange juxtaposition, but it works to humanize Joe's character and help viewers see that he isn't just a serial killing monster.

And now, actor Penn Badgley can emulate Joe's natural paternal qualities since it's been announced that he and his wife, Domino Kirke, are expecting their first child together.