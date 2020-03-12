This Is One Secret We Will Tell — Check out the New 'Gossip Girl' Cast!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Get ready, Upper East Siders...
A new generation of teens will be attending an elite high school in New York City in the reboot series of Gossip Girl. The HBO Max show will follow present day, eight years after the website went dark, but now, Gossip Girl is back, and these rich teens will quickly find out that every move he or she makes is being watched.
Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar, Deadline reported that the series will follow "a similar character dynamic to the original." Additionally, the characters in the series will talk about the OG stars in the new show. "The universe still exists. The characters talk about Serena, Blair, Chuck, Dan," executive producer Joshua Safran told Entertainment Tonight.
However, it has not been confirmed if any of the original cast members will be making an appearance in the 10-episode series.
The writer also explained that the series will be a lot more diverse than the original. “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” Joshua admitted in an interview at Vulture Festival. "So, this time around the leads are non-white."
He continued: "There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”
So, who are the actors that have been cast in the new Gossip Girl reboot?
Emily Alyn Lind
Emily Alyn Lind will star in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot. According to Deadline, the actress will play Audrey, a girl who "has been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there."
The 17-year-old is most known for her roles in the TV series Code Black and Revenge.
At this time, no other character descriptions or details have been released.
Zion Moreno
A newcomer to the acting business Zion Moreno is a model-turned-actor. She previously starred in numerous Melanie Martinez video shorts.
Thomas Doherty
Thomas Doherty recently appeared in The CW series Legacies, High Fidelity, and Catherine the Great. The Scottish actor also starred alongside his current girlfriend Dove Cameron in the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2 & 3.
Tavi Gevinson
Tavi Gevinson started her career working as a blogger in the world of fashion, but has since expanded into the acting business. She previously had roles on Ryan Murphy's series Scream Queens, Parenthood, and a starring role in the film Enough Said.
Adam Chanler-Berat
Adam Chanler-Berat is mainly known for his work on Broadway, starring in the production of Next to Normal as Henry and as Boy in Peter and the Starcatcher. The 33-year-old has made appearances in television shows such as NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, and The Good Wife.
Whitney Peak
Whitney Peak, 17, is an up-and-coming actor who has had credited roles in popular programs such as Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Molly's Game.
Eli Brown
Eli Brown has previously appeared in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Spinning Out. He will also appear in the upcoming film The F--k-It List and Run Hide Fight.
Johnathan Fernandez
Johnathan Fernandez is a comedian and actor who is known for his role in the TV series Lethal Weapon. He has appeared in numerous shows and short films.
Jason Gotay
Jason Gotay is a Broadway performer who is most known for his role in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Bring It On. He also appeared in NBC's production of Peter Pan Live!.
