This Is One Secret We Will Tell — Check out the New 'Gossip Girl' Cast!

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar, Deadline reported that the series will follow "a similar character dynamic to the original." Additionally, the characters in the series will talk about the OG stars in the new show. "The universe still exists. The characters talk about Serena, Blair, Chuck, Dan," executive producer Joshua Safran told Entertainment Tonight.

However, it has not been confirmed if any of the original cast members will be making an appearance in the 10-episode series.