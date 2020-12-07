It Looks Like Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty May Have Broken Up

There are very few celebrity relationships that seem to make it for the long haul. We imagine the spotlight, pressure, and time away put a strain on the relationship. That's likely even more so for young couples who get together relatively young in life and in their career. Like, are Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty still together ?

The short answer is: We're not totally sure, but it doesn't look good. As of November 2020, Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty appeared to still very much be an official item, as well as the world's cutest couple. In the general sense of the word, these two have been an item for a long time. Add in the fact that they're young and both in Hollywood doing their own things, and the fact that they managed to stick together for so long is super impressive!

They met at work, and although Dove was engaged to someone else at the time, that relationship didn't work out. And that set the stage for these two to start one of the cutest relationships, that has the support of both set of fans — which isn't easy to do.

In 2013, Dove was in a relationship with her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan. Three years later, in April 2016, the Disney couple announced they were engaged to be married. They had dated in a pretty steady and solid relationship for the duration, which is why fans were surprised in October of that same year when things changed. Dove and Ryan announced they had ended their engagement, and it was over pretty quickly for them.

That same year, in 2016, Dove and Thomas started working together. They were filming on the set of Descendants 2 in late 2016 and while no one is saying that feelings started developing between Dove and Thomas before she was technically single, the two became an item pretty quickly.

ㅤ┗━━ ▌ Dove Cameron x Thomas Doherty ▌ pic.twitter.com/8ZcQgEZBDo — leire ✧ (@MestizaLectora) November 1, 2020

By December of 2016, Dove and Thomas started igniting romance rumors that there was something there between the two of them, and really, they've been together ever since. In an interview with E! News, Dove said that, at first, she was hesitant to acknowledge her feelings for Thomas, especially since it was so close to her engagement ending.

“I avoided him like the plague,” she said to E! News, though she knew that she was attracted to him right away. Thomas was the one who really made the first move though. He told her that he was falling in love with her, even though it had just been a few weeks since they had met.

