Emily Alyn Lind Will Star as Audrey in HBO's 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

Attention all the Upper East Siders! In case you haven't heard, according to Deadline, Emily Alyn Lind will star in HBO Max’s upcoming reboot series Gossip Girl. The young actress is set to play Audrey, a teen who got out of a long term relationship and is ready to mingle. 

There's no word yet on who will be in her squad, but Kristen Bell will be returning as the mysterious narrator. 

Emily Alyn Lind, the new 'Gossip Girl' reboot star, has been acting for a while.

Emily is known for playing young Amanda in the ABC drama series Revenge, but she's also starred in Code Black, Doctor Sleep, and Netflix's The Babysitter. She will also star in the sequel that's coming out this year. 

The original Gossip Girl launched careers for the main cast. So, it's safe to say that, although Emily has had her fair share of roles, Gossip Girl may just be her big break.