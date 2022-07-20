Who Killed Wilden on 'Pretty Little Liars?' It's Not Who You Think It Is

Watching a spinoff before completing the OG series is pure madness. After all, you’ll get a better understanding about the plot and you won’t find yourself lost if the storyline hints at past events from the original show.

On that note, as viewers salivate for HBO Max's upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff — aka Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — some of them are watching or rewatching the original show. And, naturally, some questions have popped up.