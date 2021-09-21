'FBI: International' Is Set in Budapest — Where Is the Show Filmed?By Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 21 2021, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Shows like FBI: International almost have to be filmed on location to feel as authentic as possible. And since the latest FBI spinoff takes place primarily in Budapest, Hungary, viewers might wonder where FBI: International is filmed.
The series follows the Fly Team, a group of FBI special agents who travel around the world as needed, in order to find and stop bad guys before harm can come to the United States.
FBI: International is partly based on the dangers that real-life Fly Team agents face. Like the two shows that came before it, FBI: International draws inspiration from real-life FBI agents, even if the stories and the characters themselves are totally fictional.
So, where is FBI: International filmed?
Where is 'FBI: International' filmed?
According to Deadline, FBI: International was filmed in Budapest, where most of the series is set. The outlet reported the filming location ahead of the show's September 2021 premiere. And it makes total sense for FBI: International to film primarily overseas since, in real life, the elite Fly Team also travels outside of the U.S. at the drop of a hat.
The real-life Fly Team is based all around the world.
FBI: International takes place mostly in Budapest. But in real life, members of the Fly Team have to be ready to go wherever they are needed. In fact, the FBI has offices all around the world in order to serve its agents most efficiently.
And showrunner Derek Haas told Parade that "the FBI actually has 93 offices in embassies and military bases around the world."
He added, "The FBI definitely helps partner with host countries on solving crimes."
While Season 1 was filmed in Budapest, it's entirely possible that potential future seasons could take place and film in almost any other country. Since the real Fly Team is needed around the world, the fictional team of agents in FBI: International may see a similar demand.
Will there be an 'FBI: International' Season 2?
There hasn't been an official word yet on whether there's going to be a Season 2 of FBI: International. But since it's part of a major franchise that includes FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International already has a pretty cushy spot on the network.
Usually, when a show can piggyback on the success of other shows in its franchise, it has a fighting chance. Just look at Station 19 from the same universe as Grey's Anatomy.
As long as FBI: International attracts enough fans thanks to its time slot, it has a decent shot at remaining on the air for a while. And Tuesday night isn't exactly the most competitive evening for primetime television, anyway.
Watch FBI: International on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.