Logo
Home > Tv > FBI
Scott Forrester and Jamie Kellett in 'FBI: International'
Source: CBS

'FBI: International' Is Set in Budapest — Where Is the Show Filmed?

By

Sep. 21 2021, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Shows like FBI: International almost have to be filmed on location to feel as authentic as possible. And since the latest FBI spinoff takes place primarily in Budapest, Hungary, viewers might wonder where FBI: International is filmed.

The series follows the Fly Team, a group of FBI special agents who travel around the world as needed, in order to find and stop bad guys before harm can come to the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI: International is partly based on the dangers that real-life Fly Team agents face. Like the two shows that came before it, FBI: International draws inspiration from real-life FBI agents, even if the stories and the characters themselves are totally fictional.

So, where is FBI: International filmed?

Scott Forrester in 'FBI: International'
Source: CBS
Article continues below advertisement

Where is 'FBI: International' filmed?

According to Deadline, FBI: International was filmed in Budapest, where most of the series is set. The outlet reported the filming location ahead of the show's September 2021 premiere. And it makes total sense for FBI: International to film primarily overseas since, in real life, the elite Fly Team also travels outside of the U.S. at the drop of a hat.

The real-life Fly Team is based all around the world.

FBI: International takes place mostly in Budapest. But in real life, members of the Fly Team have to be ready to go wherever they are needed. In fact, the FBI has offices all around the world in order to serve its agents most efficiently.

And showrunner Derek Haas told Parade that "the FBI actually has 93 offices in embassies and military bases around the world."

Article continues below advertisement
Omar Adom in 'FBI: International'
Source: CBS

He added, "The FBI definitely helps partner with host countries on solving crimes."

While Season 1 was filmed in Budapest, it's entirely possible that potential future seasons could take place and film in almost any other country. Since the real Fly Team is needed around the world, the fictional team of agents in FBI: International may see a similar demand.

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be an 'FBI: International' Season 2?

There hasn't been an official word yet on whether there's going to be a Season 2 of FBI: International. But since it's part of a major franchise that includes FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International already has a pretty cushy spot on the network.

Usually, when a show can piggyback on the success of other shows in its franchise, it has a fighting chance. Just look at Station 19 from the same universe as Grey's Anatomy.

As long as FBI: International attracts enough fans thanks to its time slot, it has a decent shot at remaining on the air for a while. And Tuesday night isn't exactly the most competitive evening for primetime television, anyway.

Watch FBI: International on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Money Heist' Has Left Viewers Filled With Grief — Here Are All of the Fallen Robbers

Rest Assured '9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans, the Show Will Be Coming Back — but Not Until 2022

Nathaniel Arcand Is Missing From 'FBI: Most Wanted,' and Fans Aren't Happy

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.