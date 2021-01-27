Nathaniel Arcand Is Missing From 'FBI: Most Wanted,' and Fans Aren't Happy

Nathaniel Arcand joined the cast of FBI: Most Wanted in 2019. Beforehand, the actor also appeared as Clinton Skye in "Most Wanted," a Season 1 episode of FBI.

Nathaniel garnered popularity among fans with his impeccable portrayal of Clinton, a calm and collected agent and a reliable friend who is always there for Jess LaCroix's (Julian McMahon) when he needs him.

He was last seen in the episode titled "Deconflict." Worried fans want to know: What happened?