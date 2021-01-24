What Ever Happened to Sweetie, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Assistant on 'RHOA'?By Gina Vaynshteyn
Updated
For years, fans of RHOA have been wondering what ever happened to Sweetie Hughes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's former assistant who was reportedly fired.
But first, let's take a look at what Sweetie herself has said about what actually went down between her and Kim. (And no, Sweetie didn't steal Kim's money, which Kim confirmed by posting, "@sweetieHughes would never nor has ever stole from me, u sick bloggers, get a life!")
Sweetie had worked for Kim (from RHOA) for several seasons until she was let go. The show depicts Sweetie as someone who ignored Kim and took a lot of smoke breaks. On the flip side, Kim got a lot of heat on the show for asking too much of Sweetie, and that the dynamics between Kim (a white woman), and Sweetie (a Black woman) were extremely unhealthy. Cast members on the show repeatedly asked how Sweetie could put up wit Kim's behavior.
However, it's likely that whatever happened between Sweetie and Kim may not have been that dramatic at the end, although she seemingly was fired.
“Did she call me and while I was on my way to work to say not to come in to work or ‘its not gonna work out’? Yeah she did, but I been asking for that about a year ago," Sweetie said, explaining why she left. "I guess it’s a lot of stress, a lot of filming going on … but it’s not like it was on a really bad note," Sweetie said in 2012, per Reality Tea.
Sweetie also added that she was the one who tried to quit before she was fired, saying, "I actually quit in the beginning and was like ... you know… I have school and stuff… but agreed to work until she found another assistant. And it so happens I just continued to work … but we went back and forth basically and it just went on and on.”
What ever happened to Sweetie from 'RHOA'? Where is she now?
The last time Sweetie Hughes posted to her social media was in 2018, when she shared a video of her shaking her head (without an explanation). The last we know of Sweetie is that she was working as a patient care coordinator at Premier Care, but she seemingly left that job in 2016, per her LinkedIn account (and we're not sure if the page is updated). There's a lot of speculation around where Sweetie is now, but the fact is that she probably just went off the grid.
The last time Sweetie updated her (public) Facebook page was in 2014. On Facebook, she labeled herself as "Self-Employed" for work.
Someone on a chat forum on Lipstick Alley claims that during an episode of Don't Be Tardy, Kim said that Sweetie ran off with a boyfriend and now lives in California: "Two, maybe three years ago, I caught the season premiere of Don’t be Tardy. Kim said that Sweetie met a man, got married, and ran off to California." This hasn't been confirmed.
While we may never know what became of Sweetie, it sounds like she's probably better off not working for Kim in that environment. At the time, there were rumors that Kim's husband, Kroy Biermann, was racist (he reportedly didn't like people of color in his home), and when asked about this, Sweetie didn't confirm or deny this
She said, "Yeah… he’s cool. He cool.? That’s all I’ve got to say. I prefer not to… umm…? We’re just better off cool. There’s only so much someone can take."