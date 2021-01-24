What Ever Happened to Sweetie, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Assistant on 'RHOA'?

For years, fans of RHOA have been wondering what ever happened to Sweetie Hughes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's former assistant who was reportedly fired. But first, let's take a look at what Sweetie herself has said about what actually went down between her and Kim. (And no, Sweetie didn't steal Kim's money, which Kim confirmed by posting, "@sweetieHughes would never nor has ever stole from me, u sick bloggers, get a life!")

Article continues below advertisement

Sweetie had worked for Kim (from RHOA) for several seasons until she was let go. The show depicts Sweetie as someone who ignored Kim and took a lot of smoke breaks. On the flip side, Kim got a lot of heat on the show for asking too much of Sweetie, and that the dynamics between Kim (a white woman), and Sweetie (a Black woman) were extremely unhealthy. Cast members on the show repeatedly asked how Sweetie could put up wit Kim's behavior.

Source: Bravo/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

However, it's likely that whatever happened between Sweetie and Kim may not have been that dramatic at the end, although she seemingly was fired. “Did she call me and while I was on my way to work to say not to come in to work or ‘its not gonna work out’? Yeah she did, but I been asking for that about a year ago," Sweetie said, explaining why she left. "I guess it’s a lot of stress, a lot of filming going on … but it’s not like it was on a really bad note," Sweetie said in 2012, per Reality Tea.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweetie also added that she was the one who tried to quit before she was fired, saying, "I actually quit in the beginning and was like ... you know… I have school and stuff… but agreed to work until she found another assistant. And it so happens I just continued to work … but we went back and forth basically and it just went on and on.”

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement