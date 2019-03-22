Kroy Biermann Serves as a One-Man PR Team for His Wife Kim Zolciak

When Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy first premiered seven years ago, Kim Zolciak’s husband, Kroy Biermann, was playing in the NFL. But over the last couple of seasons, the 33-year-old hasn’t been seen on the field. What is Kroy doing now? Is the father-of-six officially retired from football? Scroll down for an update on the athlete-turned-reality star!

Does Kroy Biermann have a job? The Montana native left the pros in 2016, and is now busy raising sons KJ, 7, Kash, 6, Kane, 5, and daughter Kaia, also 5. In a 2017 interview with The Daily Dish, Kim expressed how happy she is to have her husband around the house.

"I love it. I love him being home," she shared. "He takes the kids to school in the morning and he’s a huge help with all of my business that I’ve started, and Kashmere [Collection] and bathing suits and shoes. He’s been a super big help with that. I can’t imagine not having him here the last year. The kids listen to him better than they listen to me." The 40-year-old added, "The guy can do anything, seriously. He can sew, he can cook, he can make a wig… I don’t think it’ll be very difficult for him to find his other niche or what have you."

In a separate interview, Kroy revealed that while he was playing college football at the University of Montana, he studied criminology and psychology. "I’ve always been fascinated by society and why we do what we do as far as the crime spectrum of it," he said. But before he got a scholarship to play, the defensive end wanted to be a Navy Seal. "I like to do a lot of different things," he explained.

Based on his Instagram, it looks like Kroy’s job is actually to champion his wife’s various projects. The reality star doesn’t post to the social media platform often, but when he does, it's usually to promote Kim’s podcast, "House of Kim."

Though the duo’s relationship has been filmed since they tied the knot in 2011, Kroy and Kim’s marriage appears to be stronger than ever. On Valentine’s Day, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote, "I love you oh so much @kroybiermann each and everyday I love you more!! You are my strength when I am weak, you are my rock, you are my calm. So blessed and grateful to have you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally!"

What happened to Kroy Biermann’s football career? The athlete was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and stayed with the team for eight years. He then signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in August 2016, but was cut from the roster less than a month later.

"I definitely have had to try to find a different outlet," Kroy told The Daily Dish after his NFL career ended. "I've continued to stay in shape. I've continued to work out. I've continued to be kind of quote, unquote 'ready.' The opportunity has to present itself that I want and enjoy. If not, I have a plethora of options and I've kind of started to go down those roads."