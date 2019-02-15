Ariana Biermann and Her Season 7 Boyfriend Have Already Split

We spent a lot of time and footage on Brielle Biermann's love life last season on Don't Be Tardy, but it's time for another Biermann's romance! Ariana, 17, will have a lot of big milestones on Season 7 of the show, but the one people seem most interested in is her boyfriend. Previews show Ariana with this cutie, Collin Lipman, but the two seem to have already called it quits. In fact, she's already on her second breakup since then!

So who is Ariana Biermann's boyfriend — and are they still together? Though he seems sweet and is obviously photogenic, I wouldn't get too attached to him as you're watching this season of Don't Be Tardy. Collin was a regular fixture in Ariana's feed from October 2017 to July 2018, but unfortunately their romance didn't survive the summer. She has since moved on with another guy and split from him as well. Life comes at you pretty fast in high school. If you follow Ariana or her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, on Instagram, chances are you caught a few glimpses of her rebound. Also 17, Hudson McLeroy not only stole Ariana's heart but got the Kim Z. stamp of approval in a post celebrating Ariana's birthday.

"Are they not the cutest!!?!" Kim asked in a post showing off her gorgeous daughter and her main squeeze in their Homecoming dance attire.

Hudson is almost exactly the same age as Ariana — the two celebrated their 17 birthdays together shortly after attending prom together. From the looks of his Instagram, Hudson is either a working model or aspires to be one, with some pretty polished editorial shots throughout his feed.

However, he clearly wasn't Mr. Right. From the looks of Ariana's latest Insta story, this Valentine's Day turned out to be Singles Awareness Day for her.

She shared a screenshot of a text with her BFF, Austin Anderson, who wanted to cheer her up. "I know you've had some troubles these last couple months with your heart and I know it sucks and I'm sorry," he wrote. "I promise you it will come around and you will fall in love and you will be treated the way you deserve to be, amazingly." In response to Austin's super sweet pep talk, Ariana captioned the photo, "only man I need in my life @autinxand I love u bff happy Valentine's Day babes."

Here's hoping she's getting some good advice from Brielle on how to nurse a broken heart. Ariana has another big change in her life — her 30 lb. weight loss. Along with struggling with her love life, Arianna has faced a lot of criticism from trolls online for her weight. Mama Kim talked about the mean comments flooding her daughter's Insta in a recent interview with ET. "You're fat, you've always been fat...' just horrible, mean, mean things," Kim said. "It's a constant battle and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are."

