Here's What Happened to Elise on 'FBI' — It May Lead to Her Downfall

In “Trigger Effect,” Maggie walks in on Elise taking some pills after Elise just made a bit of a blunder. Although Maggie is supportive and covers for Elise, she can sense that there’s more going on than a simple “headache,” as Elise claims. And we learn pretty quickly that Maggie is right on the money.

Trauma echoes deeply, and bomb collar trauma? Very deeply. Watch a new #FBICBS this Tuesday at 9/8c, followed by @MostWantedCBS . pic.twitter.com/Hzx0r1IxnD

Elise is taking prescription meds prescribed to her by her cousin for some anxiety that has been bubbling up. She starts to address the trauma of why she needs to take the medication in the first place, but Maggie suggests that Elise talk to a counselor.

However, Elise refuses, claiming that she would be forced to work a boring desk job. This could lead to Elise relying too much on the medication and potentially diving into the dark tunnel of addiction.