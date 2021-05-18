'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Keisha Castle-Hughes Is Expanding Her Family With Her Hubby

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Keisha Castle-Hughes Is Expanding Her Family With Her HubbyBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 18 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Fans of crime-based shows likely have FBI: Most Wanted on their weekly watch list. The show gives viewers a deep dive into the lives of FBI agents as they pursue and capture some of the most vicious criminals. The series also gives fans a glimpse of the personal lives of the characters, which lends a well-rounded storyline to the show that fans love.
Fan-favorite Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) went MIA for a bit and her absence caused quite the uproar. However, she has finally made her return to the small screen. While Hana was on temporary hiatus for storyline purposes, fans can’t help but think there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And with baby rumors running rampant, viewers believe that the star may be with child.
So, is Keisha Castle-Hughes pregnant? Keep reading to get the tea.
Congratulations are in order, Keisha is reportedly expecting her second child.
When one of our favorite characters goes on a hiatus from a show, it’s normal to start freaking out a bit. After all, we’ve seen many great characters be written off shows without much of an explanation.
In the case of Hana, the character simply went on leave due to medical reasons after sustaining an injury during a mission in the middle of Season 2.
But viewers don't have to worry about her leaving again, especially since her departure was never meant to be permanent and she doesn't seem likely to be written off the show.
And while Hana is back in action on the show, the actress has also shared some amazing news in her personal life: she's expecting!
NZ Herald reports that the actress and her husband, Dony Grahamer, have a baby on the way. The couple, who just recently tied the knot in January 2021, are overjoyed with the news.
“My husband Donny and I are thrilled for our expectant pēpī," she told the outlet.
Keisha also shared the news with her fans and loved ones via Instagram while showing off her adorable baby bump.
“Thank you to my sisterhood for celebrating our Pēpī. We feel so deeply loved,” she wrote with a heart emoji.
The actress has yet to share the gender of the baby or her due date, but that's not out of the ordinary for the star. Keisha prefers to keep certain details of her personal life to herself.
Fans don’t have to worry about Keisha taking a leave from 'FBI: Most Wanted' anytime soon.
Since Keisha’s first leave on the show came as a result of her storyline, fans are worried that another hiatus may be in the cards for the star since she’s expecting.
While it’s great that viewers love Keisha’s character on the show so much, we’re sure that there is nothing to worry about. Plenty of actresses have continued working while pregnant until their respective series ended.
And since special agent Hana Gibson is an integral part of the FBI: Most Wanted team, Keisha’s character leaving the show again should be the least of viewers' worries.
FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.