Special Agent Kenny Crosby Is Stepping Away From 'FBI: Most Wanted'

The Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted was the continuation of the cliffhanger from the Season 2 finale, where viewers knew that a gunshots had been fired, though it was unclear who the targets of those shots were.

Well, the Season 3 premiere revealed that Kenny suffered severe wounds from those shots, and he was immediately placed on leave to tend to himself. This, ultimately, removed Kellan from the show for much of the remainder of the season.