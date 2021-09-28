Special Agent Kenny Crosby Is Stepping Away From 'FBI: Most Wanted'By Sara Belcher
Sep. 28 2021, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
A new season of the hit CBS show FBI: Most Wanted is here, and with it comes the surprising departure of one of the show's original cast members. In a move that shocked many, considering where the show left off at the end of Season 2, actor Kellan Lutz has decided to leave the production, officially letting go of his role as Kenny Crosby for the time being. But why did Kellan decide to leave, and what happened to Kenny on the show?
What happened to Special Agent Kenny Crosby on 'FBI: Most Wanted'?
The Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted was the continuation of the cliffhanger from the Season 2 finale, where viewers knew that a gunshots had been fired, though it was unclear who the targets of those shots were.
Well, the Season 3 premiere revealed that Kenny suffered severe wounds from those shots, and he was immediately placed on leave to tend to himself. This, ultimately, removed Kellan from the show for much of the remainder of the season.
Luckily, Kenny wasn't killed off, which would've made Kellan's departure from the show a permanent one.
This, of course, doesn't bar him from ever coming back – but it does confirm that the actor will be stepping away from the title for much of the remainder of the season.
Why did Kellan Lutz decide to step back from 'FBI: Most Wanted'?
Kellan revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post exactly why he made the decision to step away from FBI: Most Wanted, despite being one of the show's original cast members. Sharing a shot of his character in a hospital bed, he admitted to his followers why he made the decision.
"2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system," he started the post.
"If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away," he continued before thanking the production team and cast for "[being] beyond supportive, understanding, and [hearing] me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision."
"I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family," he said.
Kellan also wrote that he has hopes he'll be able to make appearances on the show in the future — but for now, his family is his main priority.
You can watch Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted as it airs on CBS on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.