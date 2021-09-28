'FBI' Star Alana De La Garza Teases Possible Isobel and Rina Drama in Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

The show follows an elite team of federal agents working in the fast-paced New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track down and apprehend criminals.

Season 4 of the popular CBS procedural drama FBI kicked off with a three-hour crossover episode with Dick Wolf's spinoff series, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Rina tells Isobel she was promoted to assistant director in charge (ADIC) at the FBI. With Isobel no longer the only person in charge, tension is building between the two.

But in Season 4, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille will face more than just bad guys at her job. Season 3 concluded with a showdown between Isobel and cartel leader Antonio Vargas. Though many fans predicted Isobel would be killed off the show, she (thankfully) survived. However, a new threat looms in the air for Season 4.

Distractify spoke exclusively with actress Alana De La Garza who teased a possible showdown between the two head-strong characters. Keep reading to find out about the drama surrounding Rina and Isobel.

'FBI' star Alana De La Garza talks Isobel and Rina's Season 4 drama.

The Season 3 finale of CBS' FBI sets up a potential rivalry between Isobel and Rina after the latter was promoted. "Honestly, I feel like it depends on how they edit these [episodes], but you will definitely see these moments," she exclusively told Distractify. "You will definitely see them interact, and people are going to be, you know, I think surprised."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

She continued, "What's going to happen? What is the outcome? Are they a team, or are they rivals? And you know, where does Jubal fall in this situation? So, I think that's going to be a fun journey." Alana also teased the "struggles" Isobel will face this season, "where she has to make decisions that aren't necessarily what her heart is telling her to do, but it's what logic and protocol are saying that she has to do."

Article continues below advertisement

The actress explained that Season 4 will show a different side of Isobel as she will open up to other people about her inner struggles of dealing with her new "boss."

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the last four seasons, Isobel was a very "no-nonsense" boss who was a bit controversial among FBI fans. Alana explained to Distractify that as the seasons have progressed, viewers have gotten to learn the "duality of her personality" and that she always puts the team first. "She does fight for the team and she does love the team, but she's also the boss," the CBS star said.