A Hospital Computer Hack Puts Jubal's Sick Son in Jeopardy on 'FBI' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In the above exclusive clip provided to Distractify, fans can take a look at how Jubal's work and personal lives are now overlapping. The show's new episode, titled "Hacktivist," sees the team scrambling to figure out who is behind a computer hack that has seized the entire network of the New York Children's Hospital.

After it's mentioned that Jubal will "run point" from the hospital during the investigation, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) expresses concern that Tyler's being a patient "might complicate things" regarding Jubal's work.

Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe), always quick to defend Jubal, tells Isobel that "he'll be fine," before the clip ends.

Catch new episodes of FBI airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST. on CBS.