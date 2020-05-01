Peter Scanavino Has Been on More 'Law & Order's Than Any Other 'SVU' Regular

OK, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans: it's time to talk about Dominick "Sonny" Carisi , outsider detective turned Assistant District Attorney, and eternal almost-flame of Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

Season 21 has brought a lot of changes to the SVU squad, not least of which is Carisi's departure from the beloved NYPD and his subsequent crossover to what Finn (Ice-T) calls "the dark side": the District Attorney's office.

In the seasons leading up to this major shakeup, fans should recall that Carisi attended law school at night after his long and grueling shifts, and even passed the New York Bar Exam back when Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) was still SVU's DA.

Keep reading to learn more about Carisi's time on the procedural, and some more fun facts about actor Peter Scanavino.