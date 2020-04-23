Sir Tobias "Toby" Moore's Long-Anticipated Trial Is Set to Begin on the 'SVU' Season Finale

Sir Tobias "Toby" Moore's Long-Anticipated Trial Is Set to Begin on the 'SVU' Season FinaleBy Pippa Raga
Sir Tobias "Toby" Moore is set to return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the procedural's Season 21 finale. We first met the Harvey Weinstein stand-in at the beginning of the season, in a sting operation that also introduced audiences to new detective, Katriona "Kit Kat" Azar.
Back when we first met her, Kat was an undercover officer tasked to "audition" for Sir Toby, a successful movie producer who had assaulted an aspiring actress during a sketchy unscheduled audition.
It was quite a feat for the squad to take down Sir Toby, but as the season draws to an earlier-than-expected close, the finale promises to begin at his long-anticipated trial, which detective-turned-ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi is set to prosecute.
What did Sir Tobias "Toby" Moore do in 'SVU'?
Sir Toby is the head of a massive media empire, à la Harvey Weinstein. In the Season 21 premiere episode, "I'm Going to Make You a Star," we watch Toby's fall from grace after a young woman named Pilar Reyes reports her assault.
It comes out that Sir Toby is a serial predator who's been getting away with his crimes for years, typically paying off his victims or casting them in his film projects in order to ensure their silence.
The squad has to tread carefully when trying to bring him to justice because Sir Toby is so connected to the media, police, and DA's office, that he even has new Bureau Chief Vanessa Hadid eating out of the palm of his hand.
SVU is ultimately able to catch Sir Toby in the act by sending Kat to his hotel room undercover, pretending to be auditioning for one of his roles. When she is brutally assaulted and almost raped during the sting, Sir Toby's crimes come to light, and prompt hundreds of other women to come forward with their own rape accusations — only to reveal that Sir Toby had been abusing his power for over two decades.
While the belabored takedown is a victory for the squad, the charges against the high-powered Hollywood star seems to have a negative consequence for the higher-ups at SVU, specifically Chief William Dodds, who is asked to step down from his position. "Feathers were ruffled," he tells Captain Olivia Benson.
Got to work with one of my Favorite Actors on the 1st SVU episode of the new season! Mr Ian Mcshane... Coolest dude ever.... 💥💥💥💥 Crazy Pic. pic.twitter.com/NrywObvrAj— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 19, 2019
"The Powers That Be have decided I can't be trusted to work with the DA's office going forward," Dodds ominously explains.
We wonder whether he'll make an appearance at the courthouse for ADA Carisi's first major case.
Here's where you know actor Ian McShane from.
English actor and voice actor Ian McShane has an illustrious career. Viewers might have seen his roles in BBC's Lovejoy, where he played the title role, and in HBO's Deadwood, where he played Al Swearengen and earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama, in addition to an Emmy nomination.
He is currently on the Starz series American Gods, in the role of Mr. Wednesday. Catch him in the films Sexy Beast, Kung Fu Panda, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and as Winston in the John Wick series.
