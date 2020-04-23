Sir Tobias "Toby" Moore's Long-Anticipated Trial Is Set to Begin on the 'SVU' Season Finale

Back when we first met her, Kat was an undercover officer tasked to "audition" for Sir Toby, a successful movie producer who had assaulted an aspiring actress during a sketchy unscheduled audition.

It was quite a feat for the squad to take down Sir Toby, but as the season draws to an earlier-than-expected close, the finale promises to begin at his long-anticipated trial, which detective-turned-ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi is set to prosecute.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Sir Toby's crimes, his trial, and where you've seen the actor before.