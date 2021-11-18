Are Darlene and Ben Still Together on 'The Conners'? Inquiring Minds Want to Know

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, executive producer Dave Caplan said about Ben and Darlene, "They both felt like they gave up a little bit too much along the way." However, he went on to say that Ben "fits into the Conners’ world so beautifully and brings something unique to it, so we’re not parting ways with Ben or Jay." Looks like he's here to stay!

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.