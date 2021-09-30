Why Didn't Fans See Becky Conner on the Season 4 Premiere of 'The Conners'?

When Season 4 of The Conners premiered on Sept. 22, one major character of the series was clearly missing: Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson ). For the first time since Season 2, the cast performed before a live studio audience who were all fully vaccinated and masked up. Even some fans appeared in the new season after winning the "You Can Be a Conner" contest.

Since Lecy is a regular on The Conners, her absence from the highly anticipated live premiere left some fans confused and wondering if she is still on the show.

Episode 1 mainly focused on the fallout between Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) and Ben Olinksy (Jay R. Ferguson), which led them to break up, and the planning of Dan Conner (John Goodman) and Louise Goldufski's (Katey Sagal) wedding.

Is Becky still on 'The Conners'?

There's no need for fans to worry. The reason viewers did not see Becky in Episode 1 is that Lecy Goranson, who portrays the beloved character, was at a charity event. While her character Becky was off on a sobriety retreat, Lecy was back in her hometown of Chicago attending a gala honoring some of our nation's heroes.

The Canal Shores Invitational is an annual celebration for first responders, and Dharma & Greg's Joel Murray hosted this year's event. In an interview with TVLine, the actress explained that the showrunners of the series allowed her to miss the live premiere so she could participate in the event. She said, "Unfortunately, the event didn't happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this year, it fell during the live show."

Lecy went on to say, "I was very torn, because I love the show, and it's my job — and I did miss my Conners family very much. But I was very happy to be present at the charity event.

"This was my third year going, and it's just a wonderful thing to be a part of. It's important for me to connect with those who are putting their lives on the line for people every single day, and to show my support is something that's a priority for me." We're happy to report that Becky will be back on The Conners on Sept. 29.

