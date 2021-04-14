Is Becky Leaving 'The Conners'? Her Complex Relationship With Sobriety Explained

Fans of the ABC show The Conners and its predecessor, Roseanne, will remember Becky Conner, originally played by Lecy Goranson, as a responsible young person who tended to overwork herself to make ends meet. She eloped with her high school sweetheart, she struggled with infertility, and most recently, she's struggled with sobriety.

With Becky's recent slip in sobriety and move to rehab, fans are curious if Becky is leaving the show.