More Than One Couple Is Getting Engaged on the Season Finale of 'The Conners'

ABC's hit comedy show The Conners has been renewed for a fourth season — which is good news because the show's producers have been teasing an epic Season 3 finale. Since the end of May, the teasers have promised that someone is getting engaged, but who exactly will it be?
There are only four couples who could be on their way to a proposal, and leading the fan guesses are Dan and Louise.
Are Dan and Louise getting engaged on 'The Conners'?
Fans have been dying to know who the lucky couple will be ever since the official Twitter page for The Conners tweeted on April 25, "Someone's getting engaged."
It wasn't long before the replies to the tweet were filled with viewers sure that Dan and Louise would be the happy couple — despite Louise's recent absence from The Conners.
The show's producers have been talking about how far the couple's relationship has come all season, starting with Louise's COVID-19 diagnosis.
“When she gets sick, the effect on Dan is devastating,” Executive Producer Dave Caplan told ET. “Here’s a guy who wasn’t sure he’d be able to find love again at his age or after having such a long first marriage. And now we see the depth of the relationship is so profound that Dan’s willing to go to Louise’s to take care of her -- even if it means endangering himself.”
That being said, Dave also said it's only part of a "much bigger arc" for the pair.
One of their continuous sticking points has been Louise's insistence at having her independence, despite Dan's continued attempts to get her to commit.
"The best thing I can say is I think it's the Conners. There’s definitely going to be some happiness, there’s definitely going to be some woes but we can’t say who’s going to get what," Executive Producer Bruce Helford told the outlet.
Who gets engaged on 'The Conners'?
Dan and Louise aren't the only couple facing a potential proposal this season finale. In fact, according to Bruce, three of the four prominent couples on The Conners will face "major events," TV Insider reported.
“There’s potential in all of the relationships for dramatic or comedic outcomes,” Bruce told the outlet.
Darlene and Ben, Becky and Emilio, and Jackie and Neville are the other couples potentially popping the question this episode — but which one will it be?
Darlene and Ben are in the middle of a rough patch, and it's becoming clear that the recent ultimatum is wearing on their relationship. Becky and Emilio are dealing with Becky's return from rehab while concerns of Emilio's potential deportation weigh on them, but "he has proven himself to be really loyal, faithful, and supportive of her," Dave said.
Lastly, Jackie and Neville are still dealing with Jackie's restraining order from Aaron Rodgers — and Dave said she could "easily self-destruct at any moment."
Fans are divided on who else they think will get engaged this episode — but regardless, it looks like it's going to be an eventful one.
The season finale of The Conners airs May 19 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.