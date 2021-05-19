More Than One Couple Is Getting Engaged on the Season Finale of 'The Conners'

There are only four couples who could be on their way to a proposal, and leading the fan guesses are Dan and Louise .

ABC's hit comedy show The Conners has been renewed for a fourth season — which is good news because the show's producers have been teasing an epic Season 3 finale. Since the end of May, the teasers have promised that someone is getting engaged, but who exactly will it be?

Are Dan and Louise getting engaged on 'The Conners'?

Fans have been dying to know who the lucky couple will be ever since the official Twitter page for The Conners tweeted on April 25, "Someone's getting engaged." It wasn't long before the replies to the tweet were filled with viewers sure that Dan and Louise would be the happy couple — despite Louise's recent absence from The Conners. The show's producers have been talking about how far the couple's relationship has come all season, starting with Louise's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Source: ABC

“When she gets sick, the effect on Dan is devastating,” Executive Producer Dave Caplan told ET. “Here’s a guy who wasn’t sure he’d be able to find love again at his age or after having such a long first marriage. And now we see the depth of the relationship is so profound that Dan’s willing to go to Louise’s to take care of her -- even if it means endangering himself.” That being said, Dave also said it's only part of a "much bigger arc" for the pair.

One of their continuous sticking points has been Louise's insistence at having her independence, despite Dan's continued attempts to get her to commit. "The best thing I can say is I think it's the Conners. There’s definitely going to be some happiness, there’s definitely going to be some woes but we can’t say who’s going to get what," Executive Producer Bruce Helford told the outlet.

