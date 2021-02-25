Mark Healy Does Not Appear on 'The Conners' Because He Passed Away

Before The Conners , there was the reboot of Roseanne. When the new Roseanne made its debut in 2018, many things were different. The characters were all grown up, the politics changed, and Dan was alive. Another thing that was different was the absence of two characters: David Healy (Johnny Galecki) and his brother Mark Healy (Glenn Quinn). David does appear in Season 1, Episode 6 of the spinoff, but Mark does not.

When David comes back to Landford, he explains to Darlene (Sara Gilbert) that part of the reason he fled from his family responsibilities was his brother's (Mark) death. He tells her, "When I left you and the kids, I rationalized that it was OK because I was helping people.The truth is, I left because my brother died, and I was overwhelmed with all the responsibility, and I just ran."

So, what happened to Mark and the actor who portrayed him, Glenn Quinn? Keep reading for what we know about them.