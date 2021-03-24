'The Conners' Crew Member Terrel Richmond Passed Away on Set

Show star Michael Fishman was the first cast member to speak out publicly after Terrel's untimely death. In an Instagram post, he alluded to the show's filming continuing despite Terrel's absence while lauding his life and times working on The Conners.

"Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond. Today, we shoot our final episode of @theconnersabc Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man," he shared with fans via his account.

"We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected," the actor later added.