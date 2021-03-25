Will Katey Sagal Leave 'The Conners' Now That She's Starring in a New Show?

Fans can rejoice because Katey will not be going to leave The Conners. She's made it clear that she plans on doing both shows. In an interview with TVLine , showrunner Bruce Helford said, "The first thing that Katey did [after Rebel was picked up] was send us an email saying, ‘Do not hire a new girlfriend for Dan — I am not abdicating my role."

He also added, "It’s going to be tough for her because she’s going to be doing double production. So there will be some conflict. But we’ll work on Saturdays [if we need to]. We intend for Louise to be around all season.”

Viewers have seen Katey on Season 3 of The Conners even though production for Rebel started back in November. As the rest of the season unfolds, fans will continue to see Louise, and hopefully, there will be more storylines focused on her relationship before the season finale.