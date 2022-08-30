There Will Be One Less Member of 'The Conners' in Season 5 — Who's Leaving the Show?

Speaking of Harris, Season 5 will see her moving in with Dan and Louise, thus ensuring that there will always be a sassy kid living under the roof of that house. There was no way Harris could stay with her mom because Becky (Lecy Goranson) and her baby will be bunking with Darlene and Ben. Fingers crossed Darlene and Becky will end up sharing a room together like the good old days, but with less fighting.

Season 5 of The Conners premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.