Looks Like Roseanne Is Returning the 'The Conners,' Sort Of

Dave Caplan, also an executive producer, told PopCulture that the Conners are dealing with their loss the best way they can. He went on to say that "it's natural to want to sneak a glance in the rearview mirror once in a while and look at your past, but they do their best. And they feel like they strike a pretty good balance of making a new future, but being respectful of where they came from. And the Roseanne character is part of that."

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.