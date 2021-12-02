Season 4 of 'The Conners' Is Almost Halfway Through — Here's What Lies Ahead

In an interview with PopCulture, The Conners executive producers Dave Caplan and Bruce Helford spoke about what lies ahead for some of the characters on the series, and Bruce shared, "A lot of what's coming up in the season is really Dan and Louise adjusting to life together."

Dave added, "The furniture's kind of symbolic of the challenge of squeezing her way into the Conner clan, which is pretty tight-knit. So making room for her furniture is really like making room for her."