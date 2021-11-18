Darlene Has a New Boyfriend on 'The Conners' — and We Love to See It!By Jennifer Tisdale
Nov. 18 2021, Published 8:42 a.m. ET
There sure are a lot of love poems out in the world, but no one can nail it quite like a Brontë. Emily, of course. In her poem Love and Friendship, she writes, "Love is like the wild rose-briar / Friendship like the holly-tree — / The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms / But which will bloom most constantly?"
We bring up dear Emily because once again Darlene Conner has moved on in The Conners. But will this new man make a better friend or boyfriend? Who is Darlene's boyfriend on The Conners?
Who is Darlene's boyfriend on 'The Conners'?
We learned via TV Insider that Darlene's new beau, played by Andrew Leeds, is only going to be sticking around for a three-episode arc. That doesn't bode — or shall we say "beau'd"? — well for their relationship. Can we even call it a relationship if he's only in her life for such a small amount of time? Emily Brontë asked, "Which will bloom most constantly?" In this case, we're leaning toward friendship.
Darlene's new man, Nick (played by Andrew Leeds), is the first person she's dated since her breakup with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Honestly, Nick sounds delightfully complicated and absolutely like the kind of guy you would happily let destroy you. In his former life, he was a stockbroker with a drug habit. Now, he's in a much better place, working at a Zen bookstore in Lanford. Wow, Lanford sure has changed.
Who is Andrew Leeds?
Andrew comes from a strong comedy background. He was a member of the improvisation and sketch comedy theater The Groundlings. He's also been acting since he was a wee child. In an interview with Broadway World, Andrew explained that his shyness is what pushed him into acting. His mother signed him up for a musical theater group in Florida, where they lived, and he loved it.
His interest in The Groundlings was ignited by a show he saw in 2001. "I was mesmerized by their acting ability, and by their ability to transform into other characters in such a real way with such a strong point of view," he said. Andrew's love of character work is clear in his resume. He's had roles on everything from Bones to Shameless to Veep.
Andrew's time at The Groundlings has really helped him shape every role he's stepped into. He credits the ability to fully inhabit each character to his instructors. "The teachers there are incredible. They care so much, and they really teach you how to look for a character's point of view," he said. Andrew always asks how a character would walk, talk, laugh, even cry.
He's also been extremely lucky to work with a lot of heavy-hitters in the acting world, people who were generous with their time and talent. Growing up in the theater around people like Barbara Walsh, Heather MacRae, and Mandy Patinkin definitely left an "imprint" on him. And now he can carry that into Lanford, straight into Darlene's heart, for three episodes.
The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.