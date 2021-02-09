Tony Hale on 'Veep' Cast: "We’re All a Little Too Crazy About Each Other" (EXCLUSIVE)

After seven glorious seasons of Veep, it's safe to say the cast and crew spent quite a bit of time together. With so many interesting personalities working in front of the camera and behind the scenes, Hale tells us there was never a dull moment on set — and that they'd give anything to do another project together again.

"Oh man, I know all of us would love to do [a spinoff]! [We'd take] any chance we could get to work together — we’re all a little too crazy about each other," he laughs.