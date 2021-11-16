'Bones' and 'NCIS' Actor Heath Freeman Passed Away at Just 41 Years Old

'Bones' and 'NCIS' Actor Heath Freeman Passed Away at Just 41 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Nov. 16 2021, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Through a career spanning the last two decades, Heath Freeman took on a variety of successful acting roles on the likes of shows such as NCIS and Bones. The Texas native, who was best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, also co-founded the production company Freeman Film with his brother Brandon.
Unfortunately, Heath passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at just 41 years old, and details are still emerging regarding his passing. Keep reading for what we know about the situation.
What was Heath Freeman's cause of death?
Actor Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis — son of Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani — wrote a touching tribute to Heath on Instagram, explaining that Heath "tragically passed away in his sleep."
As of now, further details are still emerging.
In the wake of Heath's passing, tributes from his friends came pouring in.
Model and actress Shanna Moakler took to Instagram with a photo of herself, Heath, and a third person, writing:
"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman. Talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had .... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed."
Long-time Madonna guitarist Monte Pittman took to Twitter to share his feelings in the wake of the actor's passing:
"I’m just hearing the devastating news that my friend Heath Freeman @heathmonster is gone. I’m stunned, saddened, heartbroken, & in a numb state of disbelief. Celebrate his by watching all of his achievements," he wrote in the touching post.
Actress Ashley Benson also paid tribute to Heath on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP."
In a statement to Deadline, Heath's manager, Joe S. Montifiore, spoke about the star's passing as well.
He wrote, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts."
Later in the tribute, Joe noted: "His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."