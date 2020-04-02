12 Celebrities and Public Figures Taken by the Coronavirus

Isaac Robinson was serving his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. The congressman from Michigan's 5th district won the seat previously occupied by his mother, Rose Mary Robinson, who served for four terms and was therefore ineligible for re-election due to the state's term limits for congress members. Though Robinson's death is not yet confirmed to be a COVID-19 fatality, he was brought to the hospital experiencing respiratory issues that are suspected to be due to the novel coronavirus.