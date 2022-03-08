Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents.

Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make up the cast — including but not limited to NCIS Field Agent Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), who's second in command and Tennant’s right hand.