Is Noah Mills of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Married? He Keeps His Personal Life Private

If there's one good thing about 2021, it's the premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i . In the most tropical locale to date, this team is just as dedicated as any other to investigating crimes on the water. Even though everyone on the team is a transplant from mainland U.S., it doesn't stop them from protecting Pearl Harbor to the best of their abilities.

Jesse Boone, a member of the team, is played by Candian-American actor Noah Mills . You may recognize him as Nico from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier . Fans are impressed with his resume, but they're curious about his love life. Does he have a wife?

We get small glimpses into Noah's life every so often. He likes staying active and being outdoors. He does have an activewear line, after all. He seems to live in sweats when not on set. Plus, he's posted a pic of himself with a dog , and every outdoorsy person needs a proper companion.

As of now, it seems Noah is single. He keeps his personal life private. Even on his social media, work is center stage. There are only a few posts about what he does when he's not shooting.

Noah is a model.

Aside from being an actor and entrepreneur, Noah is a model currently signed to IMG Models. He's worked for big fashion houses, including Dolce and Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, and more. He was on magazine covers, and his Instagram is full of professional shots.

Noah also owns NM Athletics, an athletic wear brand. According to an interview with W Magazine, he launched it at the end of 2019 and has options for every type of workout. Plus, he designed the pieces to be a "throwback" to previous generations of activewear.

"I started working on this last February. I had just gotten back from filming a show in New York, and I was itching to do something in the world of apparel," Noah said. "I wanted to focus on this sort of ‘throwback athletic vibe,’ and from there, I just ran with it — there’s nothing technical about this!"

