Logo
Home > Relationships > NCIS
Noah Mills
Source: Getty Images

Is Noah Mills of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Married? He Keeps His Personal Life Private

By

Sep. 20 2021, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

If there's one good thing about 2021, it's the premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i. In the most tropical locale to date, this team is just as dedicated as any other to investigating crimes on the water. Even though everyone on the team is a transplant from mainland U.S., it doesn't stop them from protecting Pearl Harbor to the best of their abilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Boone, a member of the team, is played by Candian-American actor Noah Mills. You may recognize him as Nico from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans are impressed with his resume, but they're curious about his love life. Does he have a wife?

Who is Noah Mills' wife?

As of now, it seems Noah is single. He keeps his personal life private. Even on his social media, work is center stage. There are only a few posts about what he does when he's not shooting.

Article continues below advertisement
Noah Mills
Source: Getty Images

We get small glimpses into Noah's life every so often. He likes staying active and being outdoors. He does have an activewear line, after all. He seems to live in sweats when not on set. Plus, he's posted a pic of himself with a dog, and every outdoorsy person needs a proper companion.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah is a model.

Aside from being an actor and entrepreneur, Noah is a model currently signed to IMG Models. He's worked for big fashion houses, including Dolce and Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, and more. He was on magazine covers, and his Instagram is full of professional shots.

Source: Instagram/@noahmills
Article continues below advertisement

Noah also owns NM Athletics, an athletic wear brand. According to an interview with W Magazine, he launched it at the end of 2019 and has options for every type of workout. Plus, he designed the pieces to be a "throwback" to previous generations of activewear.

"I started working on this last February. I had just gotten back from filming a show in New York, and I was itching to do something in the world of apparel," Noah said. "I wanted to focus on this sort of ‘throwback athletic vibe,’ and from there, I just ran with it — there’s nothing technical about this!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram/@nm.athletics

Right now, the brand only offers men's clothes, but Noah said in the interview that he wants to branch out into women's clothing and more. Since tha brand was launched only a couple of years ago, there are still many ideas to try out!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

You Can Actually Visit Most of the Places Where 'NCIS: Hawaii' Is Filmed

'NCIS: Hawaii' Could See Some Familiar Faces and Some New Recruits

According to a Rumor, a Female Special Agent Might Be in Charge of 'NCIS: Hawaii'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.