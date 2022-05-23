Is Canadian Actor Noah Hills Leaving 'NCIS: Hawai'i'? The Season Finale Promo Is Troubling

An official description for the May 23 finale has been released. It reads, "Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between U.S. and Eastern Europe; Whistler takes Ernie's advice and makes a grand gesture in hopes of winning back Lucy."

NCIS Senior Field Agent Jesse Boone — a former homicide detective, hiking connoisseur, and Jane Tennant's right-hand guy — isn't mentioned in the description, but he's in the episode's promo.