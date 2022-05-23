Is Canadian Actor Noah Hills Leaving 'NCIS: Hawai'i'? The Season Finale Promo Is Troubling

Is Canadian Actor Noah Hills Leaving 'NCIS: Hawai'i'? The Season Finale Promo Is TroublingBy Bianca Piazza
May 23 2022, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
In Christopher Silber's procedural crime drama NCIS: Hawai'i, Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) — aka the first woman to tackle the job — balances her high-stakes work life and her more mundane mommy life like a fierce tigress. With her steadfast team by her side, Jane investigates crimes involving the military, national security, and whatever criminal mysteries come her way. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.
Premiering in September 2021, NCIS: Hawai'i is the newest addition to CBS's long-running NCIS franchise. At the end of March 2022, it was announced that NCIS: Hawai'i will live to see a sophomore season, as it was renewed alongside NCIS and NCIS: LA. And while the series itself is in a good place, fans are desperate to know if Canadian Hawai'i star Noah Mills (The Brave) will return as Jesse Boone.
The promo for the season finale Part 2, titled "Ohana," features some questionable editing regarding the Canadian dreamboat's character (not to be crass, but have you seen him?). What does his fate look like?
Is Noah Hills leaving 'NCIS: Hawai'i'?
An official description for the May 23 finale has been released. It reads, "Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between U.S. and Eastern Europe; Whistler takes Ernie's advice and makes a grand gesture in hopes of winning back Lucy."
NCIS Senior Field Agent Jesse Boone — a former homicide detective, hiking connoisseur, and Jane Tennant's right-hand guy — isn't mentioned in the description, but he's in the episode's promo.
A scene snippet features him stepping on what appears to be an explosive of some kind as Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) yells, "Jesse, wait, wait!" His warning is too late, however. A second later, there's a fiery explosion, and fans are left to wonder what will happen to Jesse Boone. Some are already losing faith.
A YouTube commenter even wrote, "LOL I’m convinced the writers hate Jesse at this point."
However, we will say that it's the NCIS: Hawai'i producers and editors' job to keep fans on their toes. So, of course the finale is going to be equally exciting and anxiety-inducing.
Noah Mills wants to expand on Jesse Boone's troubling past.
For fans of Noah Mills and his character, it may be comforting to know that the actor spoke to Looper about his "dream scenario" for Jesse.
"There's a past that I'd like to expand upon. [My character] was a D.C. homicide detective and wanted to get out of the urban, bureaucratic energy of D.C.," Noah explained.
"There's a reason he came to Hawai'i that we're still working on. That would be fun. Maybe something a little on the darker side and see a little bit more of the conflict and challenges he's had and what Hawai'i and being there with his family means to him. I think we'll get into that."
After sharing his hopes that his character will be involved in more outdoorsy stunts, Noah said, "We have this amazing capability to really go into the water and film some exciting stuff. We're working on getting some of that integrated into the storylines and scripts. It's going to be a kick-ass Season 2. I can already feel it. We had to get over that hump."
It's looking like Noah Hills won't be leaving NCIS: Hawai'i anytime soon!
The Season 1 finale of NCIS: Hawai'i airs Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.