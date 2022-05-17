Ducky Mallard Has Been an Invaluable Member of 'NCIS' From the Start — How Old Is He?

If there's one member of Team Gibbs that takes the cake in consistency, it's Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum). He's been a valuable member of NCIS since the very first episode.

Ducky served as the chief medical examiner for Agent Gibbs's team up until Season 15, when he chose to retire. His protege and colleague Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) replaced him. However, that wasn't the last that NCIS fans saw from Ducky.