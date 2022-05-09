Sean Murray is an Integral Part of 'NCIS,' and Viewers Want to Know — Is He Married?By Stephanie Harper
May. 9 2022, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
There’s a lot to be said about the career of Sean Murray. His most notable role to date is certainly as Special Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS. NCIS is one of the most popular criminal investigative series of all time, which says a lot since there are tons of crime shows competing for attention from audiences.
NCIS has been successfully airing since 2003 with no signs of slowing down. Sean is an important member of the cast, and because of his popularity, viewers are curious to know about his personal life. Is he married?
Who is Sean Murray’s wife? Meet Carrie James.
Sean is married to a woman named Carrie James. They tied the knot back in 2005 and have been loved up for nearly two decades. According to Briefly, she’s a former teacher from the Los Angeles area who currently works as a businesswoman.
Sean might be a famous actor on a hit show, but she’s also quite successful in her own right. Her success just happens to exist in a more low-key way.
She attended San Francisco State University and Antioch University in Los Angeles while pursuing her undergrad degree in Social Work and her master's degree in Educational Leadership.
These days, she’s succeeding in life as an entrepreneur and activist. According to her Instagram where she has a little more than 1500 followers, she enjoys socializing with friends, spending time with her kids, and enjoying moments with her husband.
She’s the founder of a women’s network called Business Relationship Alliance that helps other women flourish and succeed in their own personal companies. She’s also the founder of a school for students who have exceptional needs called Prestique Academy of Innovation and Technology.
Do Sean and Carrie have any kids together?
As of now, Sean and Carrie share two children together: Caitlyn and River. They were born in 2007 in 2010, respectively. According to Amo Mama News, Carrie retired from her teaching career to pursue entrepreneurship after River was born. Sean and Carrie are both comfortable sharing pics of their kids on social media as often as possible. It’s obvious that they love celebrating the family unit they’ve created together.
Interestingly enough, their daughter Caitlyn was featured in the May 2, 2022 episode of NCIS as a guest star. It looks like she’s interested in following in her father‘s footsteps by becoming an actress herself.
Sean posted a pic with her on Instagram to promote the episode with a caption saying, “I am pleased to introduce my daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, into the on-screen world of NCIS! Cay guest stars in our upcoming May 2 episode and I couldn’t be more proud.”
For both Sean and Carrie as parents, it was probably an incredible moment watching their daughter prepare for her role on NCIS.
Is their son River also interested in acting? There’s no word on that just yet, but anything is possible! If River decides to pursue a career in acting, his father will certainly be able to guide him.
NCIS airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.