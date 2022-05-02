It's Bring Your Actual Daughter to Work Day on 'NCIS' — Who's Making It a Family Affair?

When asked how he would feel about Cay following in his Hollywood footsteps, Sean said that it's all about what she wants. "You have these preconceived notions as to what you want your kids to do and all these sorts of things," he revealed. "And then you learn, ultimately, at least in my case, that you really want them to be happy and you want them to do what makes them happy as long as it’s not something destructive. Acting is where she gets her joy."