Viewers of NCIS: Los Angeles are getting antsy as the end of Season 13 approaches. They're nervous not only because it's the end of the season, but because rumors have begun to circulate that original cast member Chris O'Donnell might be leaving the series. Is Callen really leaving NCIS: LA? Would there even be a show without him?

It's not an unnatural question to ask. O'Donnell has been playing Callen for longer than most entire TV shows stay on the air. Stars of long-running shows often develop a desire to move on and do other things. Primetime viewers saw exactly that this season with Jesse Spencer on the NBC hit Chicago Fire.