Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) is one LL Cool cucumber on NCIS: Los Angeles. In the nearly 13 years since the show started, we've gotten to know Sam pretty well, and he's quite the impressive character. Not only can he speak multiple languages and is a hero many times over, but he's also one heck of an origamist.

One has to wonder who raised such an incredible human being. Well, we're about to get our answer when Raymond Hanna pops by to see his son. Here's what we know about this mystery man.