We Gant Get Enough of Him — Who Is Richard Gant in 'The Wonder Years'?

Without a doubt, Richard's most memorable role was playing George Washington Duke in Rocky V. The character was based on famed boxing promoter Don King and was solely responsible for getting an injured Rocky back into the ring. Richard was devious and masterful in this role, and it's quite telling, too, that audiences loved to hate him.

He has also guest-starred in numerous television shows, all of which are classics. We couldn't possibly name them all, but the standouts are Deadwood, NYPD Blue, Babylon Five , and The Neighborhood . Richard is such a versatile actor that he can go from space to the old west without missing a beat.

Naturally, Richard is no stranger to the stage. One of his favorite projects was directing Simply Heavenly by poet Langston Hughes on the 100th anniversary of his birth in Cleveland. This production was part of a year-long celebration of Hughes and was performed at Karamu House, the oldest Black theater in America. In an interview with PBS's GOODTalks , Richard said, "When I first stepped on a stage, it was because of Langston Hughes," who he heard in a Black literature class at Merritt College.

#TheWonderYears keeps getting better and better. S1 E6 and S1 E7 were both really great. Enjoying the writing and the acting on this show. Richard Gant was so good as Graddad Clisby.

In the same interview with GOODTalks, Richard revealed that it was also at Merritt where he was introduced to Aborisha Lanka, a Nigerian playwright. It was at that moment it became his passion "to get Black Americans and Blacks from the diaspora in Africa together on stage as part of a production. And that's become my life's work." Since then, he has traveled to Africa several times to help make this dream a reality.

The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.