Here's Where 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Takes Place

Let’s rewind back to 1988 when the first episode of the original Wonder Years premiered starring Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano. The iconic show based in the late '60s and early '70s focuses on an innocent boy named Kevin Arnold as he navigates adolescence with his best friend Paul.

The ABC reboot of the same name is now available for streaming on Hulu and it’s looking like it’s going to be just as beloved and successful as its predecessor.

However, the Wonder Years reboot does have some differences from the original, including where its characters are located.