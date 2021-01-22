Is There a 'Babylon 5' Curse? Several Cast Members Have Died Unexpectedly

Mira Furlan landed the role of Minbari Ambassador Delenn on Babylon 5 and her career in American took off from there. The Croatian actress played a wise and empathetic alien and ultimately became imperative to the series' overall storyline. She went on to reprise the role of Delenn in the Babylon 5 TV movies. She also played Danielle Rousseau on the hit series Lost.

Sadly, Mira passed away in January 2021 at the age of 65. “It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe,” Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski lamented.