Who Plays Agent Rountree's Sister Jordyn in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 13?

The NCIS: Los Angeles family is expanding! The April 10, 2022, episode of the hit CBS crime drama will introduce Jordyn Rountree, the sister of Special Agent Devin Rountree (played by Caleb Castille). While recently, some fans worried that Rountree might be leaving, Season 13 is instead giving viewers more insight into his personal life by introducing someone very dear to him.

Jordyn is scheduled to make her debut in Season 13, Episode 15, entitled "Perception." But what has been established about her character, and what can fans expect when she reunites with her brother? And who's the actress joining the NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Here's everything that audiences need to know.