Who Plays Raines' Sister Jordan in 'FBI: International'? You May Have Seen Her Before

The March 22 episode of FBI: International introduces Jordan Raines, the adventurous younger sister of FBI Special Agent Andre Raines. Jordan meets her brother in Budapest at the same time that the Fly Team is investigating the murder of a man who'd been thrown off a bridge and into the river.

"The Kill List" features an awkward Raines family reunion. Andre (Carter Redwood) plans to have a pleasant meet-up with his sister when she and her friends were visiting Hungary. However, his plans for quality time are scuttled when the Fly Team end up having to protect the U.S. Attorney General from a potential assassin. So, what do FBI: International fans learn about Jordan, and why might the actress who's playing her look familiar?