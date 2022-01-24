Julian McMahon Announced He's Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted' — Details on His Character's Exit

Julian McMahon Announced He's Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted' — Details on His Character's ExitBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Jan. 24 2022, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Sorry, FBI: Most Wanted fans. Another agent is saying goodbye to the Fugitive Task Force.
In September 2021, Kellan Lutz — who played Special Agent Kenny Crosby — announced that he would be departing the spinoff series FBI: Most Wanted.
Unfortunately, another agent will soon be turning in his badge and gun in Season 3, lead agent Jess LaCroix, played by Julian McMahon.
So, why did Julian decide to exit the series in Season 3? Keep reading to find out more about his character's fate.
Why did Julian McMahon decide to leave 'FBI: Most Wanted'?
After just three seasons of the popular procedural drama, Julian announced (via Deadline) that will be exiting the series.
“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” the actor said in a statement. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”
“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” he continued. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”
According to the outlet, Julian's final episode is set to air on Tuesday, March 8. The episode will reportedly introduce a new team leader who will hopefully fill Agent LaCroix's shoes.
“We are saddened to see Julian leave,” producer Dick Wolf said in a statement to Deadline. “His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”
Will Jess LaCroix be killed off of 'FBI: Most Wanted'? Fans react to the news of actor's departure from show.
At this time, it has not been confirmed if Julian's character will be killed off of FBI: Most Wanted or be written out of the series some other way that makes it possible for the character to return.
When fans heard the heartbreaking news that Jess would no longer be a member of the Fugitive Task Force, they took to Twitter to share their reactions.
"What!!! Omg, I can’t believe this," tweeted one fan.
Another commented, "Why? He was the heart of the show. The show is not going to be the same."
"Sad. When his family was missing after Season 1, the show took on a different feel. Will miss him, his daughter, and his new love, Teeter!" this person wrote.
Overall, we'll miss agent Jess LaCroix.
Watch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.