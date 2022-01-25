Julian McMahon Is Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted' — Here's Who's Replacing Him

Having premiered in January 2020, this spinoff of Dick Wolf's FBI follows the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team within the FBI who apprehends some of the most dangerous criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted List. The show also stars Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Ken Crosby and Roxy Sternberg as Agent Sheryll Barnes, and recently introduced Alexa Davalos as Kristen Gaines.

Fans will undoubtedly miss Julian on the show, but his replacement is no slouch when it comes to crime dramas.