Richard Wheatley Has Become an Informant for the FBi on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

According to Brewster, Wheatley "has been their ace in the hole for several high-profile busts." But regardless of how useful he's been, we can't imagine things will remain calm once Stabler is forced to work with him.

Tune in to see what happens between the two men when Season 2, Episode 10 of Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on Thursday, Jan 6 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.